The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Not many central, flat blocks about': prime land sells under the hammer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 29 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ray White real estate owner and auctioneer Fergus Torpy sold a vacant block at Hider Street at Auction on Saturday. Picture by Jessica Howard
Warrnambool's Ray White real estate owner and auctioneer Fergus Torpy sold a vacant block at Hider Street at Auction on Saturday. Picture by Jessica Howard

A prime slice of land has been snapped up by a Warrnambool man at auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.