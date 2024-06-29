'Not many central, flat blocks about': prime land sells under the hammer

A prime slice of land has been snapped up by a Warrnambool man at auction.
The 341-square-metre vacant block at 36A Hider Street in Warrnambool sold under the hammer on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Warrnambool's Ray White real estate owner and auctioneer Fergus Torpy opened with a vendor bid of $280,000 with the single bidder offering an extra $5000.
The property then sold for $305,000 after discussions between the vendor and Warrnambool-based bidder.
Mr Torpy said it was a beautiful, central parcel of land that was already titled and ready to go.
"(The buyer's) plans are to look to the future and build something to live in," he said.
"It's great. There's not many central, flat blocks about."
Mr Torpy said the land was on the market for about six months.
"About five minutes before the auction it wasn't looking overly positive. We thought we had a couple of people with interest but you never know. It certainly worked out to be a great result though," he said.
The auction drew a crowd of about five people.
In Winslow a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 1582 Warrnambool-Caramut Road was passed in after a live bid of $345,000.
It is the second time in about four weeks the property, which is located on a one-acre block, has been passed in.
The two auctions ended a successful financial year for Ray White Realestate which Mr Torpy said had sold 275 properties in the 12 months.
"It's been a year of a lot of speculation - 'are interest rates going to come up or come down? Is the market going to see a mini boom or is the market going to crash?' - but it's actually been a pretty steady year," he said.
"Prices have eased back a little bit with the median coming back about eight per cent but buyer numbers have been really, really strong the last 12 months - probably the strongest we have seen for a long time.
"Days on the market were also a bit longer, meaning things were taking a little bit longer to sell (than previous years) but it's a slight change - nothing drastic."
Mr Torpy said the following 12 months would be interesting with all eyes on the Reserve Bank.
"We feel it's going to be a year of peaks and troughs with people continuing that speculation of what's going to happen," he said.
