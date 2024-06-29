Spooked horse throws rider, breaks loose near popular precinct

A rider was thrown from a spooked horse that broke loose near Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe on Saturday morning.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the trotting-style horse was pulling a cart at Elliot Street in the city's south about 10.30am on June 29, 2024.
He said the horse and rider lived at a property near the old trotting track.
The spokesman said the horse was spooked, throwing the rider to the ground before escaping the area.
Witnesses called triple-zero and police attended the scene.
The spokesman said the horse was corralled into a nearby property.
"It was all resolved in about 10 minutes," he said.
The spokesman said the rider suffered minor injuries.
"The horse had a graze on its leg," he said.
