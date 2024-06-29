Watch: Blaze destroys wind turbine, sparks grass fire underneath

A blaze has destroyed a turbine and caused a spot fire at a wind turbine farm near Portland.
A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokeswoman said a caller, located six kilometres from Cape Nelson Road, reported to triple-zero a possible wind turbine fire near the lighthouse shortly before 8pm on June 28, 2024.
"Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a wind turbine at the base of Murrells Hill was on fire," she said.
"Crews escalated the incident and called for an additional FRV aerial pumper and three CFA tankers including a bulk water tanker."
Firefighters reported the fire was right at the top of the turbine with one blade having already fallen off and the other two expected to follow.
"Firefighting activities were considered ineffective and the fire continued to burn and self-extinguish throughout the night. No external assets were threatened," the spokeswoman said.
She said FRV deemed the fire under control at 11.05pm.
"An FRV crew remained on the scene overnight," she said.
She said at 9.37am the following morning, June 29, FRV firefighters requested a CFA tanker attend the scene to extinguish a small grass fire.
"FRV's Fire Investigation Unit, and the Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) (drones) team will attend the scene today, along with Energy Safe Victoria and WorkSafe," she said.
A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Standard she saw embers and thick black smoke coming from the wind turbine.
She said she was parked near the entrance to the Great South West Walk at Cape Nelson.
"The blade was still up at 8.26pm," she said.
"At 8.29pm we heard this big bang and the blade had come off and smacked into the second blade. At 8.40pm it came crashing to the ground.
"It made a loud thud and there was thick black smoke and embers coming off it."
A spokeswoman for Pacific Blue, which owns the Cape Nelson South Wind Farm, said there were no injuries sustained in the fire.
"Pacific Blue confirms there has been a fire-related incident impacting a wind turbine in Portland," she said.
"As a result of this incident, emergency protocols were activated to ensure the safety of people and to secure the site.
"Fire from the affected turbine has been contained and we can confirm no personal injuries have been sustained."
The spokeswoman said the site had been secured and power to the affected turbine isolated to ensure safety of "personnel and surrounding environment".
"Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident," she said.
"Pacific Blue remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards and will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to complete investigations."
