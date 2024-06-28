Funding cloud for leadership program

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
The future of a south-west leadership program is under threat, journalist Monique Patterson reports.
State government funding for Leadership Great South Coast (LGSC) ceased in December 2023.
Board chair Jessica Fishburn said the program was hoping to gain support from businesses, organisations and philanthropic partners.
"LGSC is able to deliver the 2024 program, but future years are a challenge without local community investment," Ms Fishburn said.
It's the end of an era for the RSPCA in Warrnambool with the running of the city's shelter officially being handed over to the city council.
After 20 years of RSPCA operation, the council will step in on Monday, July 1, 2024 to take charge of the facility which is in "dire" need of an upgrade.
A 'code yellow' was declared at South West Healthcare when an increase in patients put the Warrnambool hospital under strain.
But the hospital was able to take quick action.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the hospital had been feeling the pressure.
"We have been in a period of code yellow mid-late last week however were able to stand this down within the hour once we had capacity," Mr Fraser said.
