Timely boost: Finals hopeful welcomes back experience in crunch clash

A Warrnambool and District league finals hopeful is confident an injection of experience and firepower can help resurrect a stumbling season.
Panmure will be looking to bring home a critical four points on Saturday as it looks to remain in the mix for fifth spot when it hosts an in-form Timboon Demons after three heavy defeats in a row to Allansford, Old Collegians and Nirranda.
The Bulldogs will be boosted by the inclusions of ex-coach Chris Bant, champion Bulldog Tom Wright, Sam Melican, Sam Mahony and Damian Moloney, which is well in excess of 1000 senior games of experience and multiple premierships.
Bulldogs mentor Adam Courtney acknowledged after a tough few weeks it was nice to have some stability back into the team to help ease the burden on their younger brigade who've had to shoulder the load.
"We've got no doubt we're up for it, we got touched up a few weeks ago against Allansford and to Nirranda last week and just weren't up for it against (Old) Collegians," he said.
"For us to have their presence and stability back in the team will mean a lot to our younger blokes.
"All those guys bring ball winning ability, experience, forward craft especially with Banty up there, so it's great to have them out there again.
"They've had their injuries and lucky for us it just worked they were all fit and available this week."
The first-year Bulldogs mentor said his sixth-placed side were determined to get back on the winners' list and break back into the five.
"It's another great chance to redeem ourselves and play with that pride for the jumper," he said.
"We've had a good week on the track, but it's going to be a tough contest. Timboon will be up and about after their win last week.
"We're just out of the five now and maybe four, five sides believe they can take fifth so we're taking every game as very important.
"We're fighting for that fifth spot and we'll put our best foot forward and get going for these games."
The two clubs last squared off back in round three, with the Bulldogs winning by 41 points.
