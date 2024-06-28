Woman scrambles to safety to avoid being hit in alleged ramming incident

A woman had to scramble to the passenger seat of her car to avoid being hit by her partner who allegedly rammed her vehicle as she attempted to flee their home.
The 21-year-old accused man faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 28, 2024, where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
He was arrested following the alleged offending at their home the night before.
The court heard the man and woman were with their two-month-old child when he allegedly assaulted her to the head and chest area.
The woman allegedly told the man if he did not stop he would kill her.
The man is also accused of intentionally damaging a TV.
When the woman fled to her car the man got into his utility which had a bull-bar fitted.
Police allege he drove at the woman's car, ramming the driver-side door.
The alleged victim was forced to scramble to the passenger seat to avoid being hit.
The man then fled the scene.
Police were called to the house and the woman was transported to hospital with pain and bruising to her body.
She was discharged about 2am on June 28 with further tests being undertaken to determine the seriousness of her injuries.
The court heard the accused man had strong family support and was eligible for the Court Integrated Services Program, which provides support to people on bail.
A lawyer urged the court to bail the accused man to an address that police said was just 2.5 kilometres from the woman's home.
Magistrate Urfa Masood said the man was too great a risk to the safety of the alleged victim.
She said the allegations involved property damage and physical violence in the home where a two-month-old child was present.
"What is even more concerning is the allegation that he rammed the side of the complainant's car with the bull-bar on his ute," she said.
"The complainant has made it clear she is in fear of the accused."
The man was refused bail and will appear in the same court on July 9.
Custody management issues included diagnosed mental health issues and first time in custody.
