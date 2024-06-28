Student leaders encourage peers to 'stand up even if your voice shakes'

"Be an upstander, not a bystander" is the message student leaders at Hawkesdale P-12 College shared on Friday, June 28.
The college's student voice committee held a Do it for Dolly Day to raise awareness about bullying and its impacts.
Dolly's Dream and later the Do it for Dolly initiatives were created by Kate and Tick Everett following the shattering loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying.
Their goal is to prevent other families walking this road.
They want to change the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.
Briar Merrett said it was very important the school had a no-tolerance approach to bullying.
"The message we aim to get across is to spread kindness, to encourage everyone to be kind to each other," Briar said.
"If someone sees or notices someone being bullied, stand up. Be an upstander, not a bystander."
Charlie Mooney, the school's captain, said bullying shouldn't be tolerated in any setting.
"As we know from Dolly, bullying has wrecked people's lives," Charlie said.
"We know how much it affect people and it shouldn't be tolerated."
Aden Gilding helped organise the day and was able to secure donations from a number of businesses, including blue sausages to be sold to raise funds for Dolly's Dream Foundation.
Bailey Grandell said it was important young people knew they could reach out for support if they were being bullied.
He said sometimes young people were bullied online by people who would say things they would never say face to face.
"Online bullying can have a big impact on people," Bailey said.
The student voice committee held an assembly, where members spoke about the day.
Students also sang a song - Speak Up.
They were encouraged to listen to the lyrics, which include "speak up, even if your voice shakes".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.