Abuse at local footy is just not on

Dear valued subscriber,
Residents of south-west Victoria love our sport.
It sparks fierce passions and rivalries and it's almost tribal how much we love our football and netball every winter.
But occasionally it goes too far and this year it's done just that far more than once.
What's even more troubling is that when it got so bad the major league sent out an email to clubs, it only got worse.
A couple of weeks ago the chief of the Warrnambool district league Kylie Murphy wrote in the league Record 'enough was enough' and warned club supporters they could be banned for abuse.
Last week the Hampden league issued an email to clubs along similar lines - all about the spirit of sport - and support.
Then last Saturday there was an ugly melee involving players while in the presence of officials and supporters at quarter-time of the Terang Mortlake-Camperdown clash.
But very unfortunately, the umpires are often caught in the middle.
Independent umpires are an endangered species and we all must support them.
Yes, there are interpretations and sometimes it could even be claimed that umpires make mistakes.
But when spectators personally target umpires, that's a step too far.
It's happened more than once this season and now it's expected a club is going to take action involving a supporter.
Hampden league boss Shane Threlfall is right - community expectations have changed.
Personal attacks are not on - in any form.
Everyone has the right to go out in public and feel welcomed - players, officials, volunteers, supporters and even umpires.
No-one goes to work and expects to be abused - and umpires shouldn't be any different.
Take care and stay safe,
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor
