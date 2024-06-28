'Extra pressure': Hospital forced to declare code yellow

A 'code yellow' was declared at South West Healthcare when an increase in patients put the Warrnambool hospital under strain.
But the hospital was able to take quick action.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the hospital had been feeling the pressure.
"We have been in a period of code yellow mid-late last week however were able to stand this down within the hour once we had capacity," Mr Fraser said.
A code yellow is an internal emergency that means the hospital's systems are unable to cope with demand.
Earlier this month, Mr Fraser told The Standard that while the hospital was really busy because of the winter influx, it hadn't had to declare a code yellow.
But just days later, that's what it had to do for a short period of time.
Earlier this month, the Bendigo hospital also had to declare a code yellow after its hospital had an influx of patients.
"Increased patient numbers always bring with them extra pressure however we have incredibly capable and adaptable staff with patient care at the forefront of their processes," Mr Fraser said.
"We have noticed an increase in patient presentations and have experienced a very busy period in the last week.
"However, we have been able to continue to admit patients."
While there had been an increase in patients with COVID-19 and the flu in recent weeks, the hospital was now experiencing lower numbers compared to the past fortnight.
"We'd like to remind people to stay home if unwell and take respiratory precautions to prevent transmission," Mr Fraser said.
The hospital is about to embark on a $384 million redevelopment which would increase the capacity of the facility but it is having to redesign the project to stay within a budget that hasn't risen despite soaring construction costs.
