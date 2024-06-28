The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Extra pressure': Hospital forced to declare code yellow

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 28 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare briefly had to declare a code yellow mid-last week. Picture file
South West Healthcare briefly had to declare a code yellow mid-last week. Picture file

A 'code yellow' was declared at South West Healthcare when an increase in patients put the Warrnambool hospital under strain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.