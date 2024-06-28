Editorial: Abuse at local footy is just not on

Residents of south-west Victoria love our sport.
Week in, week out we brave the elements to get out on the field and strive for a win or turn up to cheer on our children and favourite teams.
It sparks fierce passions and rivalries and it's almost tribal how much we love our football and netball every winter.
But occasionally it goes too far and this year it's done just that far more than once.
What's even more troubling is that when it got so bad the major league sent out an email to clubs, it only got worse.
A couple of weeks ago the chief of the Warrnambool district league Kylie Murphy wrote in the league Record 'enough was enough' and warned club supporters they could be banned for abuse.
Last week the Hampden league issued an email to clubs along similar lines - all about the spirit of sport - and support.
Then last Saturday there was an ugly melee involving players while in the presence of officials and supporters at quarter-time of the Terang Mortlake-Camperdown clash.
Fines were issued by the league and agreed to by the clubs.
Enough is enough.
This should not be happening.
But very unfortunately, the umpires are often caught in the middle.
Independent umpires are an endangered species and we all must support them.
It is hard enough to find them to adjudicate the many games held across the region each weekend.
They need to be supported and encouraged, not abused.
Yes, there are interpretations and sometimes it could even be claimed that umpires make mistakes.
But when spectators personally target umpires, that's a step too far.
It's happened more than once this season and now it's expected a club is going to take action involving a supporter.
Hampden league boss Shane Threlfall is right - community expectations have changed.
"These sort of incidents must be addressed," he told The Standard this week.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable going to the football and netball.
"It must be a family friendly environment - a safe place for all participants, officials, members and supporters."
Personal attacks are not on - in any form.
Everyone has the right to go out in public and feel welcomed - players, officials, volunteers, supporters and even umpires.
No-one goes to work and expects to be abused - and umpires shouldn't be any different.
Let's make sure these horrible incidents stop now - we are better than this.
