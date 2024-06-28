Man released from custody after withdrawal of aggravated burglary charge

The Office of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges against a man accused of entering a woman's home while armed with a weapon and threatening her.
The 41-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 28, 2024, where an aggravated burglary, and other associated offences, were withdrawn.
Police had previously alleged the man entered a woman's home while armed with a weapon and made threats, leaving the alleged victim frightened.
The man, who has been in pre-sentence detention since his arrest in April, will be released from custody.
He remains on bail for other alleged offences, including false imprisonment.
He was charged with that offence in February 2024 with police alleged residents rushed to the aid of a woman who allegedly jumped from a moving car after being falsely imprisoned in Warrnambool's central business district.
The man cannot be named as that could identify the alleged victim in that matter.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
