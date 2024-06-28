'Different feeling': How youth is inspiring premiership contender

A Hampden league open grade netball mentor is drawing inspiration from seeing its crop of emerging players thrive at the level.
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley says her second-placed group, which takes on Koroit on Saturday, June 29, 2024 in a top-three blockbuster, is a different looking side this year as it looks to push for that elusive Hampden league premiership.
The Bombers, who have fallen short to South Warrnambool in the past two Hampden league grand finals, are well placed to give the flag another shake after a strong first half of the season.
"I think there is a different feeling this year, it's a nice environment to be in," Hinkley said.
"The more experienced girls in the squad have really stood up in their leadership and taken more ownership I guess.
"Anyone that has that experience to look outside themselves more and to think about the collective and what we're trying to achieve is a bonus and they've all recognised how much its improving our younger players.
"We've got players in our squad like Nikki Clover, Lara Taylor, Grace Taylor, Jess Walsh and Matilda Darcy, five of our ten are really under 20 years old and I think the pride we feel as a group seeing these girls develop is really exciting as a club."
The Bombers will be missing two key players for their clash against the Saints, with champion Bomber Nadine McNamara (overseas) and Jaymie Finch (work commitments) both unavailable, but Hinkley said she was confident in the squad's depth.
"We're lucky to have a squad of ten available to us this year," he said.
"Jess McGlade, who played in the division one premiership side (last season), will come back for her first open game this year. She's since had a baby and has come back so it's great for us to draw on her.
"We're excited to see how the girls go, it's a nice test. We've obviously got a lot of young players and last time we met Koroit, some of them were playing their first open games too so I think it's a good test for them as well.
"It's exciting for us. We have Koroit this week and then Warrnambool after so it's a great opportunity for us I think to see where we're sitting and what we can to do to improve.
"It's probably been poor timing in a way that we won't meet Koroit again with a full side again, we had three out last time."
The open grade clash will kick off at 1.40pm.
