Warrnambool man's fighting chance to win AFL tipping competition with 870k participants

A Warrnambool man will be hoping for a few upsets in the AFL's round 16.
Jay Stuart, 38, is currently sitting fourth in the ESPN Sports national football competition with a score of 96 - just one point behind the leader.
.
There are about 870,000 participants in the competition and Mr Stuart held first place for two weeks recently.
The prize is $50,000 and Mr Stuart knows he will have to take a few risks to have a chance at taking out the cash.
"I've been in the competition before but I've never done this well," Mr Stuart said.
One thing that has helped him in a few rounds this year has been the good form of the team he follows - Carlton.
"Carlton's going a bit better this year - taking a few risks has paid off," Mr Stuart said.
Several weeks ago Mr Stuart did just this and got eight out of eight - while the next highest score was four.
Mr Stuart said he would use the funds - if he was lucky enough to score a win - for a family holiday.
"It would be nice," he said.
This weekend he is hoping the Gold Coast Suns will beat the Collingwood Magpies.
"I've also tipped Geelong to beat Essendon and West Coast to beat Hawthorn," Mr Stuart said.
He is also leading a Carlton Football Club tipping competition.
The prize is high-level membership for the next two years, which the Blues supporter would love.
Mr Stuart and his son Sam, 12, an Essendon supporter, love to cheer on their respective teams together.
"I"m leading the Luke Williams Real Estate competition as well - I'm seven or eight in front in that one," he said.
