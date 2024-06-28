Cop 'double whammy' - drug impaired and drink drivers in one car

Port Fairy police have managed an usual double whammy, intercepting a drug impaired learner driver who's experienced driver was over the alcohol limit.
Port Fairy Sergeant Dave Walkley said a vehicle was randomly intercepted on Cox Street in central Port Fairy soon after 8.30pm on Thursday evening, June 27.
The 33-year-old learner driver from Warrnambool was roadside tested for illicit drugs and returned a positive result.
His accompanying driver, a 43-year-old Port Fairy man, recorded a positive preliminary breath test for alcohol.
Both men were taken to the Port Fairy police station for further testing.
The learner tested positive to methamphetamine and was issued with a $577 infringement notice, which involves a six-month loss of his licence.
The experienced driver recorded an alcohol evidentiary reading of .082 and he will be issued with a summons to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed charged with drink driving.
Even though he is an accompanying driver he's deemed to be in charge of the vehicle.
Sergeant Walkley said it was the first time he had come across the situation - catching a drug impaired learner driver being accompanied by an experienced driver, who was over the alcohol limit.
"All drivers need to be aware of the responsibilities," he said.
"There are legal responsibilities if you are an accompanying driver because you are seen as being in charge of that vehicle.
"Police are on the roads all day, every day and all drivers and responsible accompanying persons of learner drivers should be prepared to be drug and alcohol tested at any time."
Port Fairy police have a sensational record of impaired driver diligence.
In 2021 a Port Fairy man was charged with drink driving at almost twice the legal alcohol limit just days after being talked to by police about another driving incident.
During 2022 a 45-year-old Port Fairy probationary driver with zero blood alcohol condition was caught almost four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver first thing in the morning.
There was also a Port Fairy man caught at more than five times the limit in 2019 just after five drink drivers were caught in the town over eight days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.