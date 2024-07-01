'It's a fabulous feeling': Top honours for community's quiet achievers

"Service above self" is more than just a Rotary motto for three club members who have been recognised for their community work.
Warrnambool Rotary Club of Warrnambool East's Eddie White, Maggie Dwyer and Jim Sawyer have been named Paul Harris fellows - one of the organisation's highest honours.
When it comes to volunteering, Eddie White - who has affectionately been dubbed the "unofficial mayor of Allansford" - is only to willing to put his hand up.
The club's foundation director Joe Baptiste said when Mr White heard him chatting about a severe drought in northern Victoria, he offered to supply 52 hay bales and ended up driving them up there himself.
"I went along for the ride. It was an experience," Mr Baptiste said.
"He has been an example and an inspiration to his community by his voluntary involvement in many local activities, setting a great example to young and old alike."
As well as other hay runs to New South Wales and Queensland, Mr White is known for bringing the tourist steam trains back to Warrnambool.
He has also been involved in speedway in both Allansford and Darlington.
Mr White also helps maintain the Allansford recreation reserve, organises Christmas barbecues, sandbagging during floods and arranges for the lights to be turned on when the rescue helicopter needs to land.
He was also involved in the Santa Toy Run, and even dressed up as Willie Wonker for the Big Freeze to raise $42,000 for Motor Neuron Disease.
A surprised Mr White said he never expected recognition for any of the things he had done.
If you've had a baby at South West Healthcare, chances are you've recieved one of the books Rotary has handed out thanks to the efforts of Maggie Dwyer.
She said over the many years the program had run, they had handed out thousands of books.
Ms Dwyer joined Rotary 17 years ago, and over that time has stepped up to serve as president of the club.
Outside of the club she has been actively involved in Warrnambool's community garden and environmental groups such as Landcare.
"It's a fabulous feeling to be part of a community that does great stuff, does good fun stuff," she said.
She said the Rotary club made up to $90,000 from its annual hole-in-one golf competition on Pertobe Road each year.
"And we give it all back, so it's a wonderful, wonderful organisation to join and I'm very proud," she said.
Former president Jim Sawyer was named a sapphire Paul Harris Fellowship.
After joining in 1999, he was previously awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship in 2008 and has had numerous stints as president and treasurer of the club.
As well as being a regular at barbecues and the hole-in-one competition, he was recognised for his work with the Lutheran Church, Food Share and helping the widow of a former Rotary member.
Mr Sawyer said Rotary was a great cause, and helping others in the community as well as having a great time with fellow members, meant a lot.
"I'm very lucky and grateful," he said.
