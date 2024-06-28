Join the ranks: Football umpire calls on ex-players to get involved

A passionate football umpire who has been busy blowing the whistle for more than eight years is confident more ex-players will join the ranks in coming years.
Eddie Dwyer will umpire his 100th game with the Western District Umpires Association (WDUA) on Saturday, June 28, 2024 in the Hampden league clash between South Warrnambool and Terang Mortlake.
He will serve as a field umpire in the huge senior football clash.
The 54-year-old, also a clerk-of-the-course at numerous Country Victoria race meetings, said there were so many benefits to umpiring, whether as a field, boundary or goal umpire.
"From my perspective it's pretty amazing at my age being out on the field in a really big Hampden league final," he said.
"I enjoy that part of it, and there is also a great opportunity to stay fit, meet new people, form friendships and still be involved in the game.
"When you think you are finished playing, it's just great to still be involved in the game and give back a bit."
Dwyer, who was a field umpire in the 2023 Mininera and District Football League senior grand final, said ex-players should consider taking it up to help fill the shortage and bring the juniors through the ranks.
"I think it's struggling from a lack of ex-players involved at the moment," he said.
"The leagues do really need ex-players to come back and get involved in the umpiring side of things.
"It all helps when we do our bit for the local game."
The farmer said it was important to target younger people who had a passion for the game and the prospect of earning some extra money was an added bonus.
"I think it's improving in that space, but the big thing for young people doing it is the ability to establish new friendships, social skills and keeping active," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.