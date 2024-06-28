Future of south-west leadership program under cloud due to lack of funding

The future of a south-west leadership program is under threat.
State government funding for Leadership Great South Coast (LGSC) ceased in December 2023.
Board chair Jessica Fishburn said the program was hoping to gain support from businesses, organisations and philanthropic partners.
"LGSC is able to deliver the 2024 program, but future years are a challenge without local community investment," Ms Fishburn said.
"State government funding has been provided to LGSC over the past 11 years. We have worked hard to secure 2024 funding from local governments, corporate, philanthropy and community organisations for the delivery of the Community Leadership Program and we are now seeking support for 2025 and beyond."
The annual LGSC program fosters leadership skills among aspiring and emerging leaders from diverse sectors throughout the south-west.
It is best known for its community projects such as Loved and Shared, a now-standalone charity that was originally a project of the 2019 cohort, as well as the Ngatanwarr mural on Warrnambool TAFE and the Indigenous war memorial on the Heywood Water Tower.
The program plays a pivotal role in building robust relationships and networks among business, community and government sectors.
Ms Fishburn said the program brought together participants from varied backgrounds and the program enriched perspectives on leadership while contributing to the future social and economic prosperity of our community.
"We are actively pursuing a collective funding approach with philanthropic partners and organisations across south-west Victoria," Ms Fishburn said.
"This collective effort will ensure the continuation of our flagship program and enable us to explore innovative offerings that address regional needs."
The initiative also seeks to establish multi-year funding agreements to facilitate long term planning and program expansion beyond the flagship program.
"Through our efforts over the past 12 years, LGSC has graduated 179 alumni who are actively leading and contributing to our region," Ms. Fishburn said.
"Additionally, we have successfully executed 46 community projects and fostered over 110 organisational partnerships, while providing more than $200,000 in scholarships to facilitate broad community participation.
"LGSC invites businesses and organisations across the Great South Coast to join in this important community initiative.
"By investing in leadership development, stakeholders will not only contribute to enhancing regional resilience, inclusivity and connectivity but also support the growth of capable leaders who can drive meaningful community impact."
