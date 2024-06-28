Man will plead not guilty to murdering another man at Portland west address

A south-west man is expected to plead not guilty to murdering another man at a Portland west address.
Homicide squad detectives allege Marcus Twomey, 45, killed Portland man John Cairns at a Park Street property on January 16, 2024.
The Portland man was charged with murder three days later and appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 28, 2024, via video-link from custody.
Barrister David Cronin, representing Mr Twomey, said his client wished to be committed to a higher court on a plea of not guilty.
He said both the prosecution and defence had signed a form seeking the matter be fast-tracked in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
Murder charges ordinarily undergo a committal process where evidence is tested through the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses however since the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a backlog of criminal jury trials, accused people can elect to stand trial.
Mr Cronin said his client had also signed the fast-tracking form but the prison was yet to return it.
Magistrate Urfa Masood said the court needed to wait for the document before Mr Twomey's case could be fast-tracked.
"I'm going to remand you to re-appear back in this court," she told the accused man as she adjourned the hearing to July 8.
"You will stay in custody in the meantime and appear via video-link."
Victoria Legal Aid lawyer Amanda Chambers previously told the court there were a number of custody management issues, including "several" mental health diagnoses requiring medication and that Mr Twomey was detoxing from significant alcohol use.
She said it was also the man's first time in custody.
No application for bail was made.
