Country home destroyed in fire sparked by heaters

It's believed heaters may have sparked a fire at a house in Cobrico that was severely damaged.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said firefighters responded to a structure fire on the Cobden-Terang Road at Cobrico about 2.40am Friday, June 28.
"The incident involved a structure that was fully alight and crews worked to extinguish the fire," they said.
"Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and the local power company were all called to the scene.
"Four CFA units responded from Cobden and Cobrico."
The incident was under control soon after 3am and declared safe at about 4.45am.
Police said the cause of the fire was not suspicious.
Residents are being advised to keep the safety and maintenance of their electrical equipment in mind when it comes to appliances such as clothes dryers, electric blankets and recharging portable devices.
Already this year there have been two significant house fires in Warrnambool.
