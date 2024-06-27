Motorbike riders warned they are at high risk on the roads

Police are prioritising motorcycle safety following a concerning spike in rider deaths.
A 33-year-old Queensland rider died in hospital last year after he lost control on the Princes Highway near Heywood and collided with an oncoming vehicle about 11am on Friday, September 8.
There have been two deaths on south-west roads in 2024 compared to 17 deaths for all of last year.
A Warrnambool man died after a collision on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and a Warrnambool female pedestrian passed away after a collision with a vehicle on Raglan Parade near the intersection with Ardlie/Hider streets.
Police said that this year across Victoria there have been 35 motorcyclist fatalities this year, 75 per cent higher than the same time last year when 20 deaths were recorded.
The figure is 56 per cent higher than the five-year average of 22.6 deaths.
While cooler weather typically sees a decline in motorcycle activity, there were eight on-road rider fatalities recorded in May alone compared with none in May last year.
It was the deadliest May for motorcyclists in 10 years.
There have been five motorcyclist fatalities so far in June compared with three at the same time last June.
While rider deaths on regional roads have risen significantly this year (16 vs 5), the majority of motorcyclist fatalities continue to occur on metropolitan roads (19 vs 15).
The police division covering the Kingston, Glen Eira and Bayside municipalities has experienced the most significant increase, with five motorcyclist fatalities this year compared with none at the same time last year.
Two of the deaths occurred earlier this month in Highett and Chelsea.
There have also been four motorcycle fatalities in Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong, and a further four in Ballarat and Moorabool.
Forty per cent (14) of deceased riders were aged 18- 35 years and more than 90 per cent were male.
Police have identified key factors contributing to the trauma including failing to give way (both riders and drivers) and inappropriate speed.
With reduced visibility and wet, slippery roads at this time of year, police are particularly concerned about these factors leading to further injury and deaths.
Police will be ramping up enforcement to help keep motorcyclists safe, with Operation Kickstand running throughout Kingston, Glen Eira and Bayside to address the high levels of trauma in the division.
The State Highway Patrol Solo Unit also continues to conduct on-road and off-road motorcycle operations across the state, focusing on both rider education and enforcement.
Police are urging motorcyclists to consider the weather conditions before riding and ensure they wear appropriate protective riding gear.
Other motorists are also being warned to look out for motorcyclists on the roads, particularly when changing lanes.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said it was extremely concerning that road trauma involving motorcyclists has risen so significantly this year.
"We typically see motorcycle riding decrease over the cooler months, but there have been no signs of this slowing down. In fact, May and June both have both experienced large increases in rider deaths," he said.
"We've identified failing to give way, from both riders and drivers, and inappropriate speed as major contributing factors to this year's motorcyclist fatalities.
"We need all road users to play their part to help keep each other safe, particularly at this time of year with poor visibility and wet, slippery roads.
"Police will be conducting targeted motorcycle operations like Operation Kickstand across the state to address the increase in trauma and educate both riders and motorists on the potential dangers involving motorcycles."
