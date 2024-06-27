Portland man apologises to court after being arrested

A Portland man has apologised to the Warrnambool court after being arrested and remanded in custody.
Adam Cassie appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until Friday, July 8.
A lawyer said custody management issues included a potential mental health diagnosis and that Mr Cassie was coming down from using illicit drugs.
"He needs to be assessed by a medical professional. He takes daily mood stabilisers and also has injections," the court was told.
Mr Cassie said in court the allegations related to a misunderstanding.
"I'm really confused. I don't want my life to be like this, a revolving door in jail," the highly emotional accused man said.
The court heard that an incident at an Aldi supermarket on May 7 and then another other alleged offending on Wednesday, June 26, led to Mr Cassie's arrest.
Magistrate Urfa Masood remanded Mr Cassie in custody until Friday, July 8, when it's expected he will appear in court via a video link with his custody setting.
"I just want it to be known, I just wanted to say to the court I never wanted any of this and I'm trying to move on with my life," Mr Cassie said.
"I don't want to be involved in a revolving door. I don't want to go in and out of jail," he added.
Warrnambool's Jessica Chittleborough has also been warned to attend court on July 22 when she had three police briefs of evidence listed for hearing.
The court was told on Thursday Ms Chittleborough was not at court and had gone to Geelong because a friend was suffering a mental health crisis.
A police prosecutor warned that if Mr Chittleborough did not attend court on the next date there would be an application for a warrant for her arrest to be granted.
"Ms Chittleborough is not a stranger to this court," the police prosecutor said.
The case was adjourned for further hearing until 9.30am on July 22.
