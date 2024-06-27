The Standard
Hungry drunk driver nabbed heading wrong way down dual highway

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 28 2024 - 7:36am, first published 7:31am
A hungry Melbourne man, who left the central Warrnambool McDonald restaurant drive-thru and turned right the wrong way down Raglan Parade, has been intercepted drink driving.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

