Hungry drunk driver nabbed heading wrong way down dual highway

A hungry Melbourne man, who left the central Warrnambool McDonald restaurant drive-thru and turned right the wrong way down Raglan Parade, has been intercepted drink driving.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson said a 29-year-old Carnegie man was observed driving east down the wrong side of Raglan Parade between Liebig Street and Banyan Street.
He was intercepted at 12.30am Friday morning, June 28, returned a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an evidentiary reading of .164 - more than three times legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
The man will be charged on summons with drink driving and potentially related charges and be ordered to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
It's believed the man had almost immediately before being intercepted left the McDonald's drive-thru and taken a wrong turn.
"It was highly dangerous and it will be alleged the driver was under the influence of alcohol," Acting Sergeant Timpson said.
"It's timely to warn everyone in the community - if you drink and drive you will be intercepted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"Police officers are on the roads 24 hours a day every day of the year in an effort to reduce road trauma."
