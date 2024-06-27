WDFNL round 12 teams: Legendary forward locked and loaded, firepower returns for Bulldogs

All eyes will turn to Davidson Oval this weekend with an AFL legend and hall of fame member named in the Old Collegians side.
Essendon great Matthew Lloyd, who kicked 926 goals across his distinguished career, will wear his famous number 18 for the Warriors in the one-off appearance in the Warrnambool and District league against Kolora-Noorat.
Warriors co-coach Joe McKinnon said the 46-year-old loomed as the only addition this week and would slot straight into the forward line but would wait and see on how a few others pull up from training.
"We want the ball coming in quite quick, no matter if Lloyd is in or not, but it probably just allows our other forwards to get a weaker defender," he said.
"His (Lloyd's) knowledge is high class so for us to get one of the best key forwards ever is great. Hopefully we can pick his brains a bit.
"I'm not a Bombers fan myself, but to get an opportunity to play with one of the all-time greats, it's unbelievable."
McKinnon hoped a huge crowd would come out and show their support.
"It's great for the community too, there's a lot of Essendon fans in the south-west," he said.
"There's a lot of hype around it in town."
Kolora-Noorat is preparing to go in unchanged for the blockbuster clash, with co-coach Sam Uwland backing in his group to deliver on the big stage.
"For us, it's about focusing on things we can do for our own side," he said.
"It is an important game for us, we lost to Rovers a few weeks ago and then Dennington and it's put us in a position where we simply need to be winning these kinds of games, because (a loss) can put us out of race for finals.
"It's very critical for us. We'll focus on our game and not get all caught up in the game because Lloyd is playing. There will be a big crowd so we'll come prepared."
Russells Creek is prepared to back in its group ahead of a blockbuster clash against Nirranda.
Creekers mentor Dylan Herbertson said barring any late injuries he would go in unchanged.
Nirranda, however has loaded up with Esam Medal winner John Paulin back in the side after recovering from a hamstring injury, alongside defender Luke Weel.
Bronte McCann is the only confirmed out at this stage, confirmed coach Nick Couch.
Newly re-signed South Rovers coach Luke Kenna said the Lions would make two changes for its clash against Merrivale, with Sam Barker and Kye Brereton into the team.
Toby Bishop and Ethan Boylan are out of the side this week.
Allansford, meanwhile will welcome back Josh Kirkwood for its home game against Dennington but will manage one of its most important players.
Coach Tim Nowell confirmed Brad Bull would miss this week with the aim of building him towards finals.
"We won't put him under too much pressure, it's just managing him in the lead-up to the finals," he said.
"As long as he's raring to go near finals that's the ideal plan. He played half (last) Saturday and looked dangerous.
"But that was always our plan. We'll build him up."
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson confirmed his side was looking to go into the match unchanged.
Finals contender Panmure have loaded up for its must-win game against Timboon Demons with a swag of stars to return.
The Bulldogs have brought in some firepower and experience with Chris Bant, Tom Wright, Sam Melican, Sam Mahony and Damien Moloney all returning.
John Malone, Daniel Meade, Sam Carter, Jeremy Sharkey and Trae Reeves all come out of the side.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Allansford Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: M.Chivers, P.Higgins, B.Lee
HB: P.Drake, B.Edge, Z.Mungean
C: C.McLean, R.Parsons, J.Fedley
HF: R.Swan, B.Hunger, B.Williams
F: R.Hare, J.Kirkwood, K.Gordon
R: Z.Jamieson, A.Gordon, C.Day
Int: L.Read, F.Gleeson, K.Jans
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, B.Barton, N.Onthaisong
HB: L.Pearson, M.Clark, J.Shircore
C: J.Turner, E.Dowd, D.Hoye
HF: J.Garner, D.Davidson, J.Blackney-noter
F: N.Alexandrou, T.Moana, A.Keen
R: T.Fitzgerald, F.Rowe, B.Baker
Int: D.Threlfall, H.Ponting, T.Noonan, C.Fenn
South Rovers Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Oates, C.Elliott, B.Bushell
HB: L.Williams, T.Bishop, S.Wilde
C: S.Williams, A.Grant, M.Edwards
HF: A.Laidler, J.Bell, L.Ryan
F: S.Kelson, D.Cox, E.Boylan
R: J.Cashin, L.Cook, J.Morton
Int: L.Wilde, B.White, R.Mentha
Merrivale Seniors
B: J.Mahony - Gilchrist, W.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: F.Atchison, J.Britton, T.Harman
C: E.Barker, T.McLaughlin, J.Sauze
HF: M.Hausler, H.Gurry, O.Watson
F: N.Krepp, J.Porter, J.Neave
R: O.Doukas, R.Barling, S.Gleeson
Int: D.Scoble, J.Wilson, C.Graham, B.Bell
Panmure Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: T.Gedye, T.Wright, B.Smith
HB: J.Anderson, N.Keane, H.Fleming
C: L.Gavin, J.Parsons, T.Murnane
HF: M.Sinnott, S.Mahony, P.Ryan
F: C.Bant, D.Bourke, L.McLeod
R: T.Wright, S.Melican, J.Norton
Int: B.Robertson, N.Greene, B.Bant, D.Moloney
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: E.Gaut, K.Gristede, L.Smith
HB: S.Newey, L.Alsop, A.Hunt
C: I.Arundell, N.Deppeler, B.Newey
HF: R.Ziegelaar, L.Rosolin, M.Gristede
F: E.White, R.Couch, M.Angus
R: B.Cumming, M.Wallace, M.Hickey
Int: W.Moorhouse, T.Groves, O.Stansfield, T.Hunt
Russells Creek Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Askew, N.Edge, R.Cooke
HB: B.Rudland-Castles, S.Alberts, G.McLeod
C: M.Rook, L.McLeod, P.Brady
HF: Z.Timms, C.Templeton, T.Smith
F: T.Ryan, K.Smith, J.Chatfield
R: D.Burns, B.Harrington, A.Mcmeel
Int: J.Chatfield, C.Hoye, S.Brady, T.Boyle
Nirranda Seniors
B: R.Nutting, M.Primmer, L.Weel
HB: L.Kew, B.Harkness, C.Wagstaff
C: J.Irving, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Lenehan, B.Dobson, H.Porter
F: B.Kew, D.Lees, D.Philp
R: J.Willsher, T.Royal, J.Paulin
Int: T.Dalton, J.Lee, J.Walsh, J.Primmer
Old Collegians Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: H.Hall, M.Petherick, S.Walker
HB: N.Wallace, J.Wallace, J.Bateman
C: E.Dempsey, C.Duro, J.Brooks
HF: J.Mckinnon, C.Boyle, N.Dawson
F: M.Lloyd, G.Bond, J.Hetherington
R: O.Noonan, C.Barby, H.White
Int: I.Williams, J.Cleaver, H.Jenkins, N.Forth"
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: N.Marshall, A.Robertson, S.O'Connor
HB: J.Carlin, J.vaughan, J.Aitken
C: L.Cahill, C.Kavanagh, N.Anders
HF: T.Glennen, J.Evans, J.Wallace
F: J.Sorgiovanni, C.Scanlon, E.Wyss
R: S.Uwland, M.Wyss, G.Beasley
Int: E.Brooks, O.Curran, N.Castersen, T.Barrett
