'People are really feeling it': End of an era for city's RSPCA shelter

It's the end of an era for the RSPCA in Warrnambool with the running of the city's shelter officially being handed over to the city council.
After 20 years of RSPCA operation, the council will step in on Monday, July 1, 2024 to take charge of the facility which is in "dire" need of an upgrade.
On Friday, the RSPCA was taking most of the animals - seven cats and two dogs - to Melbourne to make the handover easier, leaving behind just three dogs and two cats.
RSPCA Victoria's chief executive officer Dr Liz Walker, who was in Warrnambool on Friday, June 28, 2024, said the organisation was sad to be leaving.
"It's the end of an era," she said.
Dr Walker said she was grateful to the community and hundreds of staff and volunteers that had saved tens of thousands of animals over the decades.
While the RSPCA has been operating the shelter for 20 years - caring for about 1200 animals each year - it has actually had a presence in Warrnambool for 40 years.
And while it will no longer run the shelter, the RSPCA will still have a presence in Warrnambool, Dr Walker said.
"People right across the state are struggling, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis, and when people are experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage their animals are also affected," Dr Walker said.
"Many cruelty cases we see aren't necessarily malicious cruelty but rather cruelty as a result of neglect due to people's circumstances changing beyond their control, or simply not knowing what their pet needs.
"Along with our Inspectorate continuing to investigate animal cruelty reports from across the south-west region, our education and community outreach teams will also be in the area, working with those who need it most to help prevent animal cruelty before it begins."
Dr Walker said pop-up vaccination clinics, health pet days and a pet food bank were also in the pipeline.
She said the RSPCA was getting between 400 and 600 calls a month from people across the state wanting to surrender their animals.
"People are really feeling it," she said.
Warrnambool is not the only council that has taken over the running of animal shelters.
Other councils such as Ballarat, Bendigo, Castlemaine and Wangaratta had taken similar steps.
Dr Walker said for many years, the RSPCA had been significantly subsidising the pounds it operated on behalf of councils.
But over the past five to 10 years it had been seeking to move to a cost-recovery and cost-neutral model to allow it to spend its limited resources on more preventative services.
Dr Walker said when the contract came due, the Warrnambool council decided to bring it in-house while it considered what the future options might be.
"That's happened around the state," she said. "Now it's evolving so more and more councils are taking these facilities over."
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said a number of staff formerly with the RSPCA successfully applied for positions at the shelter as part of a new council team.
Mr Mason said there was a full complement of staff including a full-time supervisor and six part-time and casual animal attendants.
"We have also had an encouraging number of volunteers register to help care for animals," Mr Mason said.
He said the council planned to upgrade the facilities - which it owned - with the first stage to commence in 2024-2025.
"Now that council is directly operating the shelter we will take some time to look in detail at how the shelter functions and what improvements would make it more effective," Mr Mason said.
