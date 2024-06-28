Footy HQ: AFL legend locked and loaded with huge crowd expected

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here.
It looms as another massive weekend of local action and all eyes will turn to Davidson Oval as AFL legend Matthew Lloyd makes a special one-off appearance for Old Collegians in the Warrnambool and District league.
A monster crowd is expected to turn out to catch a glimpse of the Essendon great who will line-up at full-forward against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The 46-year-old spoke to The Standard earlier this week and was hopeful the community would show its support on the day.
It's been a big week of football news across the region in general.
South Warrnambool product Olivia Wolter's ambition to play AFLW received a boost after being named in the Victoria Country under 18 side, while two football clubs - Portland and South Rovers - both re-signed their senior men's coaches for 2025.
Emmanuel College was also crowned state school football premiers for the second time in three years on Wednesday in an extra-time thriller in Ballarat.
