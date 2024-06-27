The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Hampden round 11 teams: Club's double injury blow, more young debutants

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 27 2024 - 9:58pm, first published 8:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown forward Sam Gordon, pictured kicking in 2023, will miss round 11 due to injury. Picture by Anthony Brady
Camperdown forward Sam Gordon, pictured kicking in 2023, will miss round 11 due to injury. Picture by Anthony Brady

Camperdown has suffered a double injury blow ahead of a crucial clash with Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, June 29 but will be boosted by the returns of some key players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.