Hampden round 11 teams: Club's double injury blow, more young debutants

Camperdown has suffered a double injury blow ahead of a crucial clash with Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, June 29 but will be boosted by the returns of some key players.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn confirmed the club would make three changes for the match which sees his side (eighth) take on the ninth-placed Kangaroos.
Vice-captain Cam Spence returns for the Magpies after a week out with illness, along with defender Brendan Richardson (knee) and youngster Wilba Cheeseman (under 18s).
The side will however be missing wingman Judah Dundon (ankle), spearhead Sam Gordon (ankle) and defender Archie McBean (unavailable) for the fixture.
Dundon and Gordon have played all 10 games so far this year, with the latter the leading goal-kicker for the Magpies on 24.
Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas confirmed two changes for his team, with Bailey Mason playing his first senior game of the year and promising teenager Eddie McShane making his senior debut.
Toby Hawthorne (soreness) and Noah Herrmann are the outs.
McShane, a forward, has been in stellar form for the club's under 18 side, kicking 30 goals from 10 games this year.
"Eddie's been carving up the under 18s," Thomas said.
"It's a really good opportunity for him to have a go, he's been kicking some serious bags of goals."
McShane is the second under 18 debutant in the space of a week for the Kangaroos, who gave Hugh Fitzgerald his first game against Cobden in round 10.
'We're getting these under 18s rolling through, it's pretty exciting what they're bringing," Thomas said.
Fresh from a 70-point upset win against reigning premier South Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles will face Portland with a similar line-up.
Will Brennan returns from a concussion while talented youngster Will McConnell has been rewarded for strong reserves form with a senior debut.`
Callum Grundy and Xavier Harris come out of the side.
Vardy was delighted with the victory against the Roosters and is anticipating more selection headaches.
"It really clicked on the weekend, it was really pleasing," he said.
"It just adds to the selection headaches as a coach. There's blokes to come back in and blokes that aren't playing that badly have to go out.
"It's a good position to be in but obviously its tough for the blokes that are associated with it.
"It was good but we're still a long way out from finals. We've still got to work on refining as much as we can."
Koroit will be without star defender Paddy O'Sullivan, ruck Jag McInerney and Nick Whiting against Cobden.
Talented Greater Western Victoria Rebels duo Talor Byrne and Jett Grayland return, courtesy of a Coates Talent League bye while Braedyn Ross will make his senior debut.
Ross, who finished his junior career with the Saints in 2023, has played 10 games for the club's reserves this year and been named in the best players eight times.
South Warrnambool has added three new faces to its side which plays Terang Mortlake.
Willem O'Sullivan, Peter Doukas and Jonah Maher are the inclusions, with Isaac Thomas, Ollie Smith and Sam Rhodes the outs.
The Bloods have added Jordan Harris, Max Lower, Josh Slater and Rhys Buck but lose Alex Moloney (injured), Xavier Moloney (injured) and Kane Johnstone (concussion).
Star midfielder Ryley Hutchins will also be missing from the side after being picked for his VFL debut with Geelong.
Port Fairy re-gains Tom Conroy for its game against Warrnambool, with teenager Max Clancey coming out of the side which defeated Portland.
Darcy Graham, Sam Niklaus, Angus Lowe and Steven Lampton are the Blues' outs while Tyler Duynhoven, Anthony McCarthy, Ryan Warfe and Jack Dowd are the ins.
* As supplied by the clubs
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: T.Oakley, D.Campbell, P.Procter
HB: L.Evans, K.Nicholls, H.Kerr
C: M.Zeunert, N.Nicholls, J.Wilson
HF: C.finck, M.Curtis
F: G.Kissane, B.Schwarz, W.Hunter
R: T.Jennings, B.Malcolm, L.Huppatz
Int: M.England, O.Barbary, D.Bell, H.Reynolds
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: R.Scoble, J.Lewis, J.Johnstone
HB: A.Noske, B.Jenkinson, L.Wines
C: S.McKinnon, Z.Everall, J.Grundy
HF: F.Jones, A.Wines, W.McConnell
F: T.Batten, T.Keast, N.Vardy
R: J.Dillon, H.Cobb, J.Bermingham
Int: W.Brennan, M.Wines, T.James, D.Bermingham
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors v Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: C.Gallichan, X.Mitchem, L.Mullen
HB: J.Saunders, H.Lee, J.Mugavin
C: J.Hawkins, W.Owen, M.McCluggage
HF: N.Thompson, J.Dye, S.Kelly
F: N.Kol, S.Beks, M.Irving
R: R.Thomas, A.Stevens, P.Anderson
Int: J.Maher, P.Doukas, J.Folkes, W.O'Sullivan
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: D.Jones, H.Roberts, R.O'Connor
HB: G.Bourke, A.Moloney, J.Arundell
C: R.Buck, F.Beasley, J.Moloney
HF: L.Taylor, R.Tanner, B.Reid
F: N.Roberts, M.Lower, S.Mclean
R: D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins, S.Crawley
Int: D.Hutchins, M.Arundell, I.Kenna, X.Vickers
Warrnambool Blues Seniors v Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: F.Timms, R.Holloway, N.Hooker
HB: A.McCarthy, T.Wason, F.Radley
C: A.Radley, S.Carter, T.Ludeman
HF: R.Warfe, H.Ryan, L.Worden
F: J.Dowling, L.Cody, B.Cunnington
R: J.Turland, R.Jansen van beek, J.Walters
Int: J.Dowd, L.Bidmade, J.Bell
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: L.King, M.Sully, S.Lucardie
HB: Z.McKenna, K.Fleming, T.Conroy
C: J.Nelson Hill, O.Myers, M.Ryan
HF: O.Pollock, T.Macilwain, J.Moloney
F: J.Rowan, L.Gunning, R.Mohan
R: C.McDonald, J.Bartlett, I.Martin
Int: G.Hogan, R.Hall, M.Clancey, A.Fleming
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors v Koroit Saints Seniors
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: A.Taylor, B.McGlade, C.Koroneos
HB: T.Anderson, S.Thow, S.Lucas
C: A.Uwland, D.Watson, J.Williamson
HF: J.Hammond, B.Berry, J.Hickey
F: P.Pekin, A.Armstrong, R.Unwin
R: B.Mahoney, M.Kemp, T.Auckland
Int: H.Robertson, K.Baker, Z.Green, L.Robertson
Emg: T.Spokes, L.Hickey, O.Darcy
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: D.Shircore, J.Whitehead, D.Mooney
HB: T.Stephens, T.Baulch, A.Campbell
C: M.Petersen, J.Neave, C.Nagorcka
HF: D.O'Keefe, M.Bradley, T.Waterson
F: J.Coghlan west, C.Byrne
R: J.Block, L.Hoy, J.McCosh
Int: T.Hines, L.Nagle, B.Ross, J.Grayland, T.Byrne
Camperdown Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
Camperdown Seniors
B: J.Place, B.Richardson, S.Bradshaw
HB: R.Arnold, B.Draffin, L.O'Neil
C: M.Field, C.Spence, W.Cheeseman
HF: A.Gordon, C.Lucas, H.Sumner
F: D.Absalom, Z.Sinnott
R: W.Rowbottom, E.Guthrie, H.Sinnott
Int: I.McVilly, N.Jones, J.O'Neil, T.Baker, M.Sinnott
Emg: J.Brooks
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: B.Mason, B.Hicks, H.McGinley
HB: W.Povey, C.Pither, T.Morris
C: E.Knight, L.Barnes, R.Sigley
HF: V.Huf, H.Cook, C.Whyte
F: D.Russell, L.Urquhart, H.Turnham
R: J.Donehue, D.White, J.English
Int: J.Jennings, J.Murray, H.Fitzgerald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.