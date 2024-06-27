Family man, beloved volunteer will be sorely missed

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Port Fairy has lost one of its key community leaders with the passing of Jack Smits.
Mr Smits, 71, who was a respected volunteer at many organisations, including the Port Fairy Folk Festival, was surrounded by his loving family when he lost his battle to cancer at Warrnambool's St John Of God Hospital.
Jack's daughter Megan Myers told The Standard her father was a devoted family man who preferred to shun the limelight.
Water mains made from asbestos cement are being replaced as part of the Warrnambool CBD roundabout works, but Wannon Water says there is no risk to the public.
The city council is in the middle of upgrading the Lava and Kepler streets roundabout to make it 'pedestrian priority' thanks to a funding injection from the federal government under its blackspot program.
Port Fairy's SES will soon have a new ute to add to its fleet as demand for its emergency services continue to grow.
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Port Fairy Community Bank has donated $50,000 towards the new vehicle.
The SES has fundraised the rest - about $26,000.
Thanks for your continued support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.