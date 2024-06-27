Asbestos water pipes being replaced as part of roundabout upgrade

Water mains made from asbestos cement are being replaced as part of the Warrnambool CBD roundabout works, but Wannon Water says there is no risk to the public.
The city council is in the middle of upgrading the Lava and Kepler streets roundabout to make it 'pedestrian priority' thanks to a funding injection from the federal government under its blackspot program.
The $650,000 project was expected to be finished by the end of July but this week the closure of some lanes brought traffic to a standstill and caused a gridlock in parts of the CBD.
Wannon Water is taking advantage of the works to replace the water mains.
A Wannon Water spokesperson said the mains were made from asbestos cement and were installed in the 1960s.
The spokesperson said it was a very common pipe material for water mains of that age.
"We are being pro-active in replacing these mains, which were nearing the end of their expected life," the spokesperson said.
"This also helps to avoid any damage that may have occurred during council's construction activity.
"Replacement of asbestos water mains poses no risk to our customers or community."
"It's a common practice across the industry and we follow standard water industry practices for dealing with and disposing of asbestos mains."
