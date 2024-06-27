The Standard
Family man and dedicated volunteer will be sorely missed

By Tim Auld
Updated June 27 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:01pm
Jack Smits was a dedicated Port Fairy volunteer and family man. Picture file
PORT Fairy lost one of its key community leaders with the passing of Jack Smits on Monday, June 24.

