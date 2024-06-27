Family man and dedicated volunteer will be sorely missed

PORT Fairy lost one of its key community leaders with the passing of Jack Smits on Monday, June 24.
Mr Smits, 71, who was a respected volunteer at many organisations, including the Port Fairy Folk Festival, was surrounded by his loving family when he lost his battle to cancer at Warrnambool's St John Of God Hospital.
Jack's daughter Megan Myers told The Standard her father was a devoted family man who preferred to shun the limelight.
"Jack was all about family," Ms Myers said.
"Dad and mum were married 49 years and he idolised his family.
"Family was first for Jack and Port Fairy was second. He just wanted to see the town grow and thrive that's why he got involved in so many community things.
"Jack arrived in Port Fairy as a two-year-old with his parents Elizabeth and Adrian plus his siblings Harry and Peter before Elly, Josie and Adrian were born here.
"He operated his own building business for many years and numerous tradespeople got their start in the building industry under Jack.
"He had a stint as a councillor on the old Borough Of Port Fairy. The Port Fairy Folk Festival played a major part in his life.
"He loved the event because he knew it was a huge thing for Port Fairy. It really puts the town on the map and it contributes to many charities and community groups. Things were never about Jack - he just wanted to sit down and enjoy the friendship of his fellow volunteers after a festival.
"He loved playing bowls and really enjoyed getting out to see his old mates at Port Fairy's Men's Shed."
Port Fairy Folk Festival chairman Bruce Leishman said Mr Smits would be missed at many levels by local organisations.
"Jack's contribution as a volunteer to many organisations within Port Fairy has allowed others to enjoy our town and his presence will be missed by many," Mr Leishman said.
"With Jack's passing a void has been created and it will be hard to fill. Jack has been instrumental in the planning and layout for the festival and gave the committee fresh ideas as to how the site could be improved.
"He would volunteer about 600 hours annually with a huge proportion of those hours based around the four-weeks of construction and dismantling of the site.
"Jack's leadership to his fellow workers who were also volunteers was instrumental in getting the festival up and going. He was on the committee for 32 continuous years but worked at the site for more than 40 years."
Mr Smits is survived by his wife Jan and children Lee and Megan plus their partners and five grandchildren.
