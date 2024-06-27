Changing the tide: Primary Performers take on The Little Mermaid

Primary school students are learning to become part of the dramatic arts world with their performance of a Disney classic.
Primary Performers are staging The Little Mermaid from June 27 to June 29, 2024.
The cast is led by Clancey Greene and Owen Davies, as Ariel and Prince Eric respectively.
Lighthouse theatre manager Meg Deyell said the performance was important for developing a new wave of theatre lovers.
"It's a chance to give an alternative to sports," Ms Deyell said.
"It gives students who might not necessarily excel on a sports field, a chance to shine in a different light.
"They're singing their little hearts out, they're dancing, they're here every day for their rehearsals and they're just, they're really excellent."
Longtime Primary Performers director Kerry Ziegler said the production had always been focused on inclusion.
"It's the joy for young people with disabilities. The social connection that they make that they might not otherwise," Mrs Ziegler said.
"I feel enormous pride for all of our cast, all of them.
"But you know that in that situation, there's just that extra piece of pride and joy."
The cast of the show said they hoped they could inspire the next generation of Primary Performers to join in future years.
Seth Rolins played Ariel's father King Triton in the production with his motorised wheelchair transformed into the chariot and seahorses seen in the movie.
"I think it was very fun doing it with everyone," he said.
"It's good to show that people with wheelchairs can do these things."
