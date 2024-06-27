The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Big music idea: 'We're talking significant funding to build a new facility'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 27 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Warrnambool get its own conservatorium?
Could Warrnambool get its own conservatorium?

Moves to establish Victoria's first regional music conservatorium in Warrnambool are another step closer, with those behind the concept hoping the idea strikes a chord with potential donors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.