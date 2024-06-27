Big music idea: 'We're talking significant funding to build a new facility'

Moves to establish Victoria's first regional music conservatorium in Warrnambool are another step closer, with those behind the concept hoping the idea strikes a chord with potential donors.
While a potential new performance space or conservatorium could be a long way off, the collective behind the push to increase the profile of music in the region are ready to take the new step.
Deakin University campus director Alister McCosh said the collective was hoping to appoint a project officer to work through the recommendations to come out of a pre-feasiblity study which was done in 2021-22.
Mr McCosh said the uni was hoping to submit requests for funding from charitable trusts to appoint someone for a few years to progress the ideas.
"They will have a fair bit of work to do in terms of funds but also going out into the community and identify where are the opportunities to build music not only in the schools, music in the university and music in the community," he said.
The role would also identify where there were gaps in music across the region.
"It's not only about a conservatorium, it's about music in schools," Mr McCosh said.
"We're bringing together three different entities into a collective... it's a bit of a complex web."
The aim of the collective is to work towards lifting music and performing arts in the region with the idea of a conservatorium or new performance space on the wish list.
But whether it was a virtual conservatorium, or a physical one out at Deakin University - that was still to be worked through, Mr McCosh said.
He said there was some interest in building a new conservatorium and performance space, and while he hoped that transpired over time, it was not imminent.
"We'd have to find funding and we're talking significant funding to build a new facility, but you've got to start somewhere," Mr McCosh said
However, he said the uni was "way down the track" in terms of those in the performing arts and music being on the same page.
The preliminary vision set out in the pre-feasiblity study pointed to a regional conservatorium, or school of music, at Deakin's Warrnambool campus.
Across New South Wales there are 17 regional conservatoriums but there are none in regional Victoria.
"Our unbridled vision is to build a world-class performing arts facility here in Warrnambool," the study says.
With no acoustic concert hall between Geelong and Adelaide, those behind the idea hope to create something that would be an international destination for audiences and performers.
