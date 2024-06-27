It's important to ask RUOK?: 'Don't be afraid to be vulnerable to a peer'

A Warrnambool man has been signed on as an ambassador for a challenge that is very close to his heart.
Nathan McKane, 43, is an ambassador for the RUOK? Challenge, which sees participants running, jogging, cycling each day to raise money and awareness about the charity.
It it the second year Mr McKane has taken part and he said the aim was to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
This year he will have his daughter Harper, 7, to help him complete the challenge.
"I, like many others, have lost people you love and care about to suicide," Mr McKane said.
"It's been nearly 20 years since I lost my best friend.
"Time doesn't heal the loss you experienced and the ripple effects will always be there."
Mr McKane said he hoped to make a difference as an ambassador for the challenge.
"I am not doing this challenge for something to do," he said.
"I am doing it because we should all grow old together and make new moments together and not live life with peers who live on as memories of times once lived together."
Mr McKane said he had not stopped promoting the message "a conversation can save a life" since taking part in the challenge in 2023.
"I know, within my social circles, the last 12 months has seen us all check in more frequently and we have been more open and honest about our feelings and how life is going," he said.
"I had peers message me about hard times they are going through and I guess now, after so openly putting yourself out there, you are a lot more comfortable asking someone RUOK? and not have it dismissed as a throw away novelty question.
"I find that the generic response of 'yeah I'm good' is being replaced by honesty."
Mr McKane encouraged anyone experiencing poor mental health to reach out to someone.
"You are not a burden to your family, friends, neighbours and countless others. If you feel you want to first reach out to an organisation like Lifeline or RUOk? before you reach out to your community, do so. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable to a peer," he said.
"I don't know how many times I've cried with a friend or someone I really admire.
"If you grew up in a sporting or community environment, is it time to go back and catch up with like minded peers or become a volunteer?
"Is it time to pick up that guitar and get the band back together?
"The ocean won't judge you, so text a mate and go wash the cobwebs off the boards together just like you did as teenagers."
Mr McKane hopes to raise $1000 and has set a combined total of $200 kilometres for himself and his daughter.
You can donate funds here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.