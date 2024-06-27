'Once in a lifetime opportunity': 'Bomber' to line up with Essendon great

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd's upcoming appearance for Old Collegians will be extra special for Warriors player Harry White.
The 21-year-old is a lifelong fan of the Bombers and on Saturday, June 29 will line up alongside the AFL club's all-time leading goal-kicker, who is playing a one-off game for the club as part of the Carlton Draft.
Such is his affinity for Essendon, White has been affectionately known as 'Bomber' since his junior playing days.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," White said of playing alongside Lloyd.
The 46-year-old Lloyd, who played 270 games, kicked 926 goals and was a five-time All-Australian with the Bombers, retired in 2009 meaning White only recalled the back-end of his career.
Still, he is aware of the key forward's prowess and said his Bombers-supporting family was looking forward to watching on Saturday.
"They were a bit shocked when they found out too," White said.
"They're excited as well just to watch to be honest."
The Warriors sit ninth on the ladder after 11 rounds with two wins ahead of their clash with the seventh-placed Power.
White, a midfielder/forward, is looking forward to the match-up between two teams with plenty of youth.
"I think they're in a similar boat as us," he said.
"They have a lot of young kids as well that play really quick footy so it should be a good match-up of us younger blokes going up against each other."
As for where Lloyd may line up on Saturday, White expects the Bombers champion to play at full forward, potentially at the expense of co-playing-coach Joe McKinnon.
"It'll be interesting how Joey will cope with another key forward next to him," he said with a laugh.
"Might have to send Joey to the back."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.