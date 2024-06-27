Fears raised about future of agriculture due to rising production costs

A Corangamite Shire councillor has expressed concerns about the future of agriculture.
At the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25 Cr John Vogels shared his fears.
He was endorsing a recommendation for the shire's chief executive officer to make a submission to the state government's inquiry into food insecurity.
"In the country at the moment and probably across every agriculture sector, cost of production is higher than we can cop," Cr Vogels said.
"The world market will not pay our cost of production so our cost of production is just way too high so we're getting a massive amount of imports dumped on the Australian market, which puts pressure on our local food producers.
"It's pretty much pushing agriculture to the point of not a viable option as an industry."
Cr Vogels said a loss of food production in Australia would have devastating impacts.
"You don't want to be lined up in the bread queue saying 'please sir, can I have some more' because you're not producing your own and you're at the bottom of the list when other countries are getting short on food," he said.
Cr Vogels said the state and federal governments needed to take immediate action to address the growing issue.
"It's good we put through a submission before it's too late." he said.
Cr Vogels' comments come after a survey revealed almost half of Corangamite Shire residents experienced food insecurity in the past five years.
The Corangamite Shire Food Insecurity report revealed 43 per cent of respondents had struggled due to a lack of finances and the rising cost of food.
The investigation, conducted by the South West Healthcare's health promotion team, included a community food survey, mapping of food outlets, analysis of food costs and community consultation with both community members and professionals working in the Shire.
Survey results also found the cost of food in Corangamite was particularly high in comparison to other larger regional centres.
Added travel cost with accessing food also contributed to the high number of people experiencing food insecurity.
