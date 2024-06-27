South-west council facing growing challenges when preparing annual budget

A Corangamite Shire councillor has admitted it was getting tougher to balance budgets.
Cr Geraldine Conheady spoke about the budget, which was adopted at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25.
She said the budget would ensure the council remained in a stable financial position.
"That stable financial position is becoming more important because council - like all communities - is feeling the challenges of the economic climate and the pressure of decreasing state an federal grants and also the rate capping system," Cr Conheady said.
"All of that, it does limit our options and capacity when we're preparing our budget and we have to be very mindful of those limitations."
Cr Conheady said councillors were mindful of the shire's core responsibilities to the community and it would continue to deliver high quality services.
The shire's financial manager Jacqui Thomas spoke about the budget before it was adopted by councillors.
She said $300,000 had been allocated to the Terang and Camperdown Structure Plan.
"This budget has been based on a 2.75 per cent increase in rates and changes, which is inline with state government's fair go rate system - or otherwise known as the rate cap," Ms Thomas said.
"The waste management charge is also set to increase by 5.35 per cent.
"The increase reflects the impact of inflation on the cost associated with the service and includes the introduction of the new curbside glass collection service.
"Overall this is a responsible budget, given the external factors particularly around the current high inflation and aims to keep council in a financially sustainable position in the future."
At the May council meeting, deputy mayor Laurie Hickey said preparing the proposed budget had been particularly "difficult".
"This is the fourth budget I've been involved in (during my time) in council and by far it's been the most difficult," he said.
"As anybody knows within their own family household budgets there's a lot more pressure on energy and fuel provision, costs are going up continually so there has been a squeeze on our line.
"There's not as much fun stuff I suppose you'd say but it's been a very diligently prepared budget and there's been a lot of fiscal discipline exercised to make sure we have been able to prepare a budget that is acceptable to most."
