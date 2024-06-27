Broken system: How many people are not seeing a doctor when they need to?

A Woolsthorpe woman who was unable to secure an appointment with a doctor for four weeks fears other people are "falling through the cracks".
Ann Edwards, 67, has complex health issues - with only part of her pancreas remaining, no spleen and diverticulitis.
About a month ago she was feeling very unwell and from past experience knew she needed a dose of antibiotics.
However, the clinic she regularly attended told her there were no appointments available in the near future.
Mrs Edwards, who knew she was very unwell, tried to get appointments at a number of other clinics across the south-west but was told they were either not taking new patients or she could join a waiting list.
She eventually had no choice but to visit the Warrnambool emergency department, where she waited for 10 hours.
Mrs Edwards said she was concerned other people who are unable to book an appointment with their doctor would become increasingly unwell or even die.
"I'm extremely concerned about people who are unable to see a doctor," she said.
"How many people are not seeing a doctor when they need to?
"There must be deaths because of this.
"The whole system is broken and it's heartbreaking.
Mrs Edwards said when a clinic finally accepted her as a new patient, she was overwhelmed with gratitude.
"I cried the whole way home," she said.
In 2023, Dr Tim Baker said he was concerned about the high number of people presenting to emergency with complex problems.
"They're coming in with problems that could have been avoided if they got better primary care," he said.
"They're coming in with complications from diabetes that could have been prevented if it was managed better.
"They're coming in with problems from airway diseases that could have been better managed with puffers and medicine.
"We're also seeing presentations of cancer at a late stage."
Dr Baker said in past years it had been rare for an emergency room doctor to diagnose cancer.
But it was happening more often.
"In the past people have gone to the doctor when the lump was a lot smaller or the symptoms had just started.
"Things aren't getting picked up early."
Dr Baker said he knew the shortage of doctors was an issue across Australia.
But he encouraged people to ensure they were getting regular check-ups with their doctor.
"It's so much easier to treat things if they're caught early," Dr Baker said.
