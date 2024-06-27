600 years of wisdom: Centenarians' advice for staying young at heart

Count your blessings, take each day at a time and live slower is the advice to longevity according to the residents of Warrnambool's Mercy Place.
There are currently six residents in the retirement home that are either 100-years-old or celebrating a century this year.
Resident Arthur Peterson will turn 100 in September.
He said it was good to have people around him that had reached the same milestone.
"It's nice to know you've got other people you can share your stories that are your age," Mr Peterson said.
Resident Flora Pearson turned 100 in February of 2024.
She said she enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences with the group.
Despite living a combined 600 years they say they all feel young at heart.
Audrey Devlin will turn 100 in August and she said age didn't worry her.
"As far as getting old, I never worried about it," she said.
"Every birthday came, it was just a birthday."
The group are just a smaller number of the growing population who are 100-plus years old.
A spokesperson from Wannon MP Dan Tehan's office confirmed 17 south-west people have or will be turning 100-years-old in 2024.
