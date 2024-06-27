Corangamite staff praised for exemplary customer service in survey

Corangamite Shire has rated highly for customer service in the annual community satisfaction survey.
The shire received a score of 76, which was nine points above the state average and 11 points above the large rural shires average.
The council's overall performance dipped slightly, with a score of 64 compared to 66 in 2023.
A score of 68 in waste management put the shire higher than the state average (67) and large shires (65).
The shire received a score of 40 for sealed local roads, which was one less than in 2023 but still above the state and rural shires average.
Overall council direction improved by two points to 54 and community consultation improved by one point to 63.
Value for money declined by four points to 57 in 2024.
"Corangamite experienced a slight fall in core performance measures compared to last year's result," a report to presented to councillors at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25 stated.
"However, Corangamite's slight decrease is in line with the rest of the local government sector, with the large rural shire averages and the state wide averages having a comparable decrease."
"The results for 2024 indicate a continuation of strong satisfaction with council's performance by residents when compared to the large rural shires group and the state as a whole.
"Corangamite outperforms the large rural shires by a total of 14 points and outperforms all core measures individually."
Councillor Ruth Gstrein paid tribute to staff for their efforts in achieving a high score in customer service.
"Some people say the community satisfaction survey is a waste of time but I think it does give us a good indication - between elections I guess - about how the organisation is travelling and I think that compared to large rural shires we really punch above our weight," she said.
Cr Gstrein acknowledged the sealed local roads score could be better but did say some people were unaware which roads were managed by the state government.
Cr Nick Cole echoed Cr Gstrein's comments.
"It does give us a snapshot of what's happening and how we're going so things don't fall through the cracks."
