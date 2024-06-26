Doyen of local sports broadcasting passes away

Lyndsay Hill will be remembered as the doyen of sports commentators in south-west Victoria, according to his old boss former 3YB-Coast FM general manager Peter Headen.
Mr Hill, who called more than 700 Hampden league games in a 33-year broadcast career, 25 of which were spent alongside his great mate John Holland, passed away earlier this week at his Warrnambool home.
Mr Headen told The Standard Mr Hill was an important part of the fabric of 3YB since he started calling football there in 1970.
"Lyndsay played a massive role in the success of the station," he said. "It's amazing to think he called more than 700 games of Hampden league footy after being a two-time premiership player with Colac.
"Lyndsay was the best caller of sport in this area. He was the doyen. There's been none better and I don't think there will ever be one as good as Lyndsay again. He was so professional about his job.
"He would put in hours of research before calling a game of footy. Lyndsay was passionate about sport. He was just as good calling the interschool swimming or athletics to calling the footy.
"Another sport Lyndsay loved broadcasting was the Melbourne to Warrnambool bike race. He called the event for more than 30 years which was an incredible feat."
Warren Hill, son of Lyndsay, said his family had been overwhelmed with condolences for his father from the public since his passing.
"It's been incredible how many people have been in contact since Lyndsay passed away," Mr Hill told The Standard.
"Everyone seems to have a story about Lyndsay calling the local footy or the Melbourne to Warrnambool bike race and I can't forget his mate John Holland. They teamed up really well in their broadcasts."
Mr Hill, who was born and educated in Colac was inducted into the Hampden Football League Hall Of Fame in 2016.
He worked as a barber in Colac for 14 years before moving to Warrnambool in late 1967 where he took over as the joint manager of the Western Bowl with Holland.
They ended up buying the business and changed its name to the Warrnambool Rollerbowl and took in Robbie Gass and Paul Stafford as partners in the late 1970s.
In later years , Mr Hill was a keen golfer at the Warrnambool Golf Course playing twice a week before cutting back to once a week in recent months.
A memorial service for Mr Hill, who is survived by his wife Barbara and children Jenni, Trudy and Warren, will be held Warrnambool's Eastern Park Chapel on Tuesday, July 2 from 2pm.
