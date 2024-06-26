The Standard
Doyen of local sports broadcasting passes away

By Tim Auld
Updated June 27 2024 - 8:58am, first published 8:25am
Warrnambool sports broadcaster Lyndsay Hill has passed away.
Lyndsay Hill will be remembered as the doyen of sports commentators in south-west Victoria, according to his old boss former 3YB-Coast FM general manager Peter Headen.

