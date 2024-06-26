'It's pretty significant': SES banks on new vehicle thanks to big donation

Port Fairy's SES will soon have a new ute to add to its fleet as demand for its emergency services continue to grow.
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Port Fairy Community Bank has donated $50,000 towards the new vehicle.
The SES has fundraised the rest - about $26,000.
Port Fairy unit controller Hannah Morris said the SES currently had two trucks - one of which needed replacing - a ute and an all-terrain vehicle.
The grant money will go towards an additional new 4WD ute which will help the SES be better equipped during flood events around the town which is prone to inundation.
Ms Morris said a few years ago the SES identified the need for an extra vehicle, and the $50,000 from the bank would help it get one sooner than expected.
"When members go out of town for training and meetings, it leaves us with no tow vehicles in town. So the second ute will give us that capacity to respond when members are away for training," she said.
"The unit's growing. We've got increased membership and increased demand on our volunteers."
Ms Morris said the unit averaged around 120 request for assistance a year.
"It's pretty significant. There's around 22 operational volunteers. We're a pretty small crew. When you think about the amount of jobs we actually do," she said.
"That's just emergency call-outs. That doesn't include training and other events we attend as well."
Ms Morris said the purchase of the vehicle wouldn't be possible without the donation from the bank.
"We're all volunteers and fundraising is challenging," she said.
The cheque was presented to the SES at a function in Port Fairy on Monday, June 24, 2024 which was attended by about 200 people to mark a decade of the bank - the only one now left in the whole of Moyne Shire.
Belfast Community Enterprises chair Damian Gleeson said without the vision of the steering committee there would be no bank in the town today.
Since the bank opened its doors on the June 24, 2014 there has been about $840,000 invested into the community through 101 community groups.
The bank also has $485,000 deposited to enable it to continue to support further community opportunities.
The grand to the SES was part of $78,512 handed out to 10 organisations.
