The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's pretty significant': SES banks on new vehicle thanks to big donation

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 27 2024 - 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES unit controller Hannah Morris has welcomed a donation from the Port Fairy Community Bank. Picture file
SES unit controller Hannah Morris has welcomed a donation from the Port Fairy Community Bank. Picture file

Port Fairy's SES will soon have a new ute to add to its fleet as demand for its emergency services continue to grow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.