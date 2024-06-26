It adds up: Saleyards sell off brings in more cash for council

Almost all items were sold at the latest clearing auction at the closed city saleyards with another $118,500 added to the amount Warrnambool council has made.
As the council seeks to clear the former saleyards site on Caramut Road after it shut down in 2022, the tally from three sales has reached more than $500,000.
"The light towers may be repurposed at another council facility while other avenues to sell the weighbridge will be explored," a council spokesman said.
Items included in the most recent clearing sale included gates, fences, lamp posts, rubber matting, tools, seats, irrigation pipes and fire hoses.
The council also took the opportunity to sell off some of the Fun4Kids Festival items which are no longer needed and "taking up storage space" such as cubby houses.
It was revealed late last month the council wouldn't have to pay back any of the money from the state government for the recently installed roof.
For almost a year, the council has been in limbo about its obligations in relation to the $430,000 in grant money it had received to help pay for the roof.
The council has prepared a plan for the site with the land earmarked for housing and commercial uses and space for an expansion of the sports stadium.
Following the closure of Warrnambool, Camperdown saleyards announced it too would close.
