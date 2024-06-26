'Extra burdens on all ratepayers': More seeking help paying their rate bill

More people are seeking help to pay their council rate bills with the number of Warrnambool residents applying for a $250 hardship rebate rising 45 per cent.
The city council said it had received 64 applications for the rebate - which equates to $16,000 - compared to 44 in the previous year.
As the cost of living crisis ramped up, the council in its 2023-24 budget increased the hardship rebate from $200 to $250 in what councillors labelled a "genuine gesture" to help, stressing at the time ratepayers didn't need a healthcare card to qualify.
In neighbouring Moyne Shire, there have been fewer requests by residents for an extension on paying their rate bill but the council issued a warning to those with overdue bills to pay up.
Ratepayers who did not pay their 2023-24 rates by May 31 were urged by Moyne to settle their debt or contact the council to discuss a payment plan.
Moyne acting chief executive officer Jodie McNamara said it was not too late for ratepayers to pay outstanding bills, and urged anyone experiencing financial difficulties to contact the council to avoid debt collection costs.
The shire last week mailed final notices to alert ratepayers of their outstanding rates
"Unfortunately, non-payment of rates eventually leads to extra burdens on all ratepayers," Ms McNamara said.
"For this reason Moyne Shire will undertake to recover unpaid rates firstly through issuing a final notice and then if necessary through other debt collection means.
"If residents are having difficulties in paying rates, it is important they contact council to discuss a suitable payment arrangement."
A Moyne council spokesperson said it would not provide figures on how many overdue rates there were but did say it was a similar number to last year.
"We have received fewer requests for extensions this year compared to last," the spokesperson said.
