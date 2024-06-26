Frustration at council budget: Why can't we do more?

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Journalist Monique Patterson reports a Moyne Shire councillor has expressed frustration at "not being able to do more".
"I'm going to take the opportunity - in case this is my last budget - to air some frustrations," Cr Damian Gleeson said.
"Above the line this year we achieved two items as councillors - one was the flag pole and one was some plaques in Garvoc."
The Hampden league has issued fines to clubs after a quarter-time melee and expects Koroit to take action over a spectator who abused umpires.
Hampden president Shane Threlfall said the league had a "fruitful meeting" with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires' Association representatives on Wednesday, June 26.
Warrnambool's O'Sullivan Family Funeral Directors will have a name change and new owners on Friday, June 28.
New owners Fiona Umbers and Karen Scull say they will still offer the same help, support, love and advice Mick and Melissa O'Sullivan have offered the public for more than 25 years.
