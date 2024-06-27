New identity: Merged cricket club launches name, logo

A new name, brand and identity has a merged cricket club excited about its future in the region.
The newly-named Warrnambool Cricket Club - an amalgamation of Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk - is busy preparing for the 2024-25 WMDCA season and believes it can have a serious impact on cricketers and supporters in the city.
Club president Matt Colla said the new branding, which would see them retain the nickname Bulls and featured a new logo, was an exciting opportunity to showcase what it can provide the Warrnambool sporting community.
Colla, who has worked closely alongside Bryce Eagleson - who will serve as the club's vice-president - added the new name pays tribute to the growth in the region.
"With the merger of so many clubs and Brierly and Wesley already being merged clubs, it was always going to be really hard to incorporate all four of those clubs into one name," he said.
"It really just identifies us as a team in central Warrnambool and from a marketing perspective the name grew on us. Wesley came to us with the name but we actually floated it about ten years ago so it made a lot of sense.
"Basically if someone was coming to town and wanted to play cricket and searched cricket clubs in Warrnambool, we want to be one of the first ones that pop up.
"We're really keen to take this new brand and run with it. There's so much excitement around the club, both from a Brierly and Wesley side and the existing playing group are really keen on where we're at.
"It's really just a re-brand and re-marketing and we're really excited to try and sell the new brand."
Colla said the Brierly Recreation Reserve would be the club's main facility and provided a strong base for all types of cricket.
"That'll be our home base from a hard wicket and turf wicket point of view," he said.
"It's probably the best hard wicket facility in the district with the upgrades and then we're going to maintain the Walter Oval, which will give us another turf wicket option and provide us with social rooms."
The Bulls will compete in the new-look Premier division next season alongside a swag of senior, junior and women's teams.
Colla confirmed the club was in the process of locking in a new senior coach and recruits.
