The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

New identity: Merged cricket club launches name, logo

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Cricket Club has launched its new logo ahead of the 2024-25 season. Picture supplied
Warrnambool Cricket Club has launched its new logo ahead of the 2024-25 season. Picture supplied

A new name, brand and identity has a merged cricket club excited about its future in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.