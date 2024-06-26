The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

State champions: College clinches silverware in epic extra time thriller

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 26 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College celebrates its SSV grand final win on Wednesday, June 26 in Ballarat. Picture supplied
Emmanuel College celebrates its SSV grand final win on Wednesday, June 26 in Ballarat. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool school is celebrating after clinching its second School Sport Victoria premier boys' football title in three seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.