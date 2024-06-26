State champions: College clinches silverware in epic extra time thriller

A Warrnambool school is celebrating after clinching its second School Sport Victoria premier boys' football title in three seasons.
The Chris McLaren-coached Emmanuel College defeated Catherine McAuley College in an extra time grand final thriller at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, 8.10 (58) to 6.10 (46) on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
The two teams couldn't be split at the end of four highly skilled, tough quarters of footy before Emmanuel kicked two unanswered goals in extra time to clinch the silverware.
Emmanuel led narrowly for the majority of the afternoon but trailed with seconds to go before finding a point with around 30 seconds on the clock to tie the scores before bursting out of the blocks in extra time to seal the win.
McLaren told The Standard the success of the school's footy program came down to the dedication of their players and passion for wearing the jumper.
"I'm super proud of the boys," he said after the game.
"I said to them after the game, for me as a coach it's easy to give up my time because of how they have committed to it.
"With any extra time win, you simply don't get those results unless everyone is all in on it together. The older guys in the squad have put a lot of emphasis on their school footy.
"Most are playing senior footy or Rebels on the weekend, so to commit to school footy every second Wednesday is a credit to them."
Koroit's Talor Byrne was named best afield after showcasing his elite set of skills in a classy three-goal display.
McLaren said the emerging year 11 student was a player worth keeping an eye on.
"He was enormous all day," he said.
"He's a star and is playing Rebels, I think he kicked two in the first and then one in extra time.
"He's just so aggressive with his physicality at the contest, he's small but powerful and kicks it beautifully. He'll be outstanding footballer I reckon."
McLaren said the likes of Reggie Mast, Charlie McKinnon and Amon Radley were others to stand tall in pivotal moments.
"In extra time we had some really strong aerial moments, especially from our big boys," he said.
