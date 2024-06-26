Bloods and Magpies fined, Koroit expected to take action

The Hampden league has issued fines to clubs after a quarter-time melee and expects Koroit to take action over a spectator who abused umpires.
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall said the league had a "fruitful meeting" with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires' Association representatives on Wednesday, June 26.
Issues discussed related to the behaviour and comments made by a supporter at the Koroit versus Warrnambool game at Victoria Park.
Information was also gathered from the Hamilton-based Western District Umpires Association, who were in control of the Terang Mortlake/Camperdown game at Mortlake's D. C. Farran Oval in relation to a quarter-time melee.
Umpires from that game had requested the match review officer look at an incident towards the end of the first quarter.
Threlfall said that section of the video footage was examined and it was determined there was not a reportable incident, so no action has been taken.
He said the video operator stopped filming before the quarter-time melee and there was no footage of that incident.
Threlfall said both Terang Mortlake and Camperdown had significant fines imposed.
"We don't like imposing fines on volunteer organisations, that's effectively what clubs are, but in this case it is appropriate and the clubs have accepted the fines," he said.
"That money will go towards a yet-to-be-determined charity."
The Hampben league last week issued an email to all clubs about the behaviour of players, club officials, members and supporters and the league's expectations.
"We issued the email and the fines further send the message about our spirit of sport expectations. We need to do everything possible to deter these sort of incidents," Threlfall said.
"Our practice is to advise the video operators to continue rolling the cameras at breaks until the players separate into their huddles.
"That directive will be reinforced this week."
The president said the league had gathered information into the abuse directed at umpires at Victoria Park last Saturday, particularly by one Koroit supporter.
He said that information would be forwarded to Koroit and the league would wait for a response from the Saints.
It's understood the spectator involved approached the umpires after the game to apologise.
He has since made a separate approach to umpires to reiterate that apology.
"He's certainly been on the front foot," Threlfall said.
It's now expected that Koroit will take action in relation to the spectator.
Threlfall said that in the past clubs had shown a willingness to handle such situations.
"History shows the clubs handle these sort of situations really well. We await the response of Koroit," he said.
"The league feels these situations are far better handled internally.
"Community expectations have changed enormously in recent years. These sort of incidents must be addressed.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable going to the football and netball.
"It must be a family friendly environment - a safe place for all participants, officials, members and supporters."
