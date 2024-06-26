Emerging footballer named in talented Vic Country squad

A highly talented South Warrnambool footballer has been named in Victoria Country's under 18 girls team for the upcoming AFL National Championships.
Emmanuel College student Olivia Wolter will line up for the Country team across the next two months after an impressive season at Coates Talent League level so far.
The teenager, considered an AFLW draft prospect, has been a shining light for the GWV Rebels this season playing through the midfield and wing, named in the best four times from eight matches.
She has kicked five goals pushing forward at times.
Wolter, who recently told The Standard a strong focus on fitness was behind her improvement, is one of four Rebels players who will feature at the carnival.
The championships, which showcase the most talented under 18 girls footballers in Australia, will feature six teams - Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, Western Australia and the Allies, comprising players from Tasmania, Northern Territory and NSW/ACT.
All teams will play three matches.
Current Geelong Falcons girls coach Mel Hickey will again lead Victoria Country into the championships.
Victoria Metro will feature in the opening match of the championships this Saturday, June 29 when it takes on the Allies, while Victoria Country will open its campaign against Queensland on Sunday, July 7.
The two Victorian sides go head-to-head at IKON Park on Sunday, July 14 ahead of a double-header at RSEA Park on Sunday, August 11 where Metro will host South Australia ahead of Country taking on Western Australia.
