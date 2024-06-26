The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It was just crazy': Childcare help one step away for city

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 26 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Builder Lee Haberfield and Bright Start Childcare's Brent Wilson at the new site for the childcare centre. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Builder Lee Haberfield and Bright Start Childcare's Brent Wilson at the new site for the childcare centre. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool could have a brand new 148 place childcare centre by September next year with construction scheduled to start mid-August.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.