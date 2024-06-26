'It was just crazy': Childcare help one step away for city

Warrnambool could have a brand new 148 place childcare centre by September next year with construction scheduled to start mid-August.
The $5 million project - which has been in the pipeline for three years - is just one final step away from finally getting under way on the vacant site on the corner of Aberline and Dales roads.
Bright Start Childcare chief executive officer Brent Wilson said he was still waiting on the valuation - which is linked to funding - to be approved before giving the project the final green light.
If all goes to plan, the new facility would be open by September next year, he said.
"We've spent the last three years, frustratingly, trying to get to this point and finally we're there," Mr Wilson said.
Warrnambool builder Lee Haberfield, of Modus Construction - who recently completed the new clubrooms at the city's golf course - said he was hoping to start construction mid-August on the new childcare centre.
Designs for the project had to be scaled back after the cost of the original design came in $1.5 million over budget.
"The previous one was around $7 million. We call it the Taj Mahal design because it was just crazy big," Mr Wilson said.
"It's just a nickname we gave it because it was so big. We couldn't build it and couldn't fund it so we just redesigned it."
Mr Wilson said the company could have probably built that original design before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the cost of building materials "went nuts" after the lockdowns sending construction costs higher.
He said he had spent the past three years working with planners and designers to get the project off the ground all while watching the demand for childcare continue to grow.
Mr Wilson said there were about 400 families on the wait list of most centres in Warrnambool.
"It's super exciting for us to finally next year to be able to cater for most of that demand," he said.
"Depending on the number of days everybody wants, I think 148 places will cater pretty well for most of the people needing it right now."
Stories of Warrnambool people having to drive half an hour out of town to get childcare for their children are not uncommon, and businesses in the city are struggling to get staff because parents have trouble getting care for their children so they can return to work.
Bright Start Childcare is calling for expressions of interest from prospective parents through their website brightstartchildcare.com.au or via their QR code.
