'Finding consistency': Star mid back to best after interrupted pre-season

One of the Hampden league's most damaging midfielders is happy to be "finding a bit of consistency again" after a self-confessed slow start to the season.
North Warrnambool Eagles ball-winner Jett Bermingham was in blistering touch for the Eagles in their 70-point win against reigning premier South Warrnambool on Saturday, June 26.
The 21-year-old, winner of the 2021 Maskell Medal, racked up 30 disposals, 12 clearances and kicked two goals in the fixture which was the Roosters' first loss for the year.
He averages an impressive 27.8 disposals, 5.3 tackles and 12 clearances across the campaign but believes an interrupted pre-season impacted his start to the year.
"I'm putting a couple of alright games together, sort of finding a bit of consistency again," Bermingham told The Standard.
"I probably didn't start the season as well as I would have liked to but a few good games helps your confidence.
"I had a bit of another interrupted pre-season, I probably didn't do as much fitness work as I would have liked but I still had a few weeks before the season to do all that stuff.
"It's probably just trying to get that match fitness back which wasn't there the first couple of weeks."
A medical issue was the reason for Bermingham's interrupted pre-season.
The star Eagle, who required medication and rest for a heart issue - myopericarditis - at the start of 2023, headed to the Northern Territory with friends to play football in the offseason.
He started feeling "light-headed" while there and sought medical attention from doctors in Darwin.
"They weren't sure (what was wrong) and I just made a decision not to play up there and recover and hopefully make sure that I was right for down here," he said.
"It has helped me I think in the long run, I haven't had any problems. I had to stop doing what I was doing up there.
"I wasn't having any chest pain or anything, it was just a bit of light-headedness which has sort of gone away over time."
Despite being just 21, Bermingham has more than 70 senior games to his name with the Eagles and has made a concerted effort to become more of a leader the past couple of seasons, especially to the younger generation.
The Eagles are fortunate to have a strong crop of youngsters rising through the ranks, including Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Charlie McKinnon, Xavier Harris, Harvey Gorman and Zac Everall.
"I know how hard it is when you're only starting because it was only me four or five years ago," Bermingham said.
"I try to make sure the younger lads know that we are all here to talk to and if they have any questions to make sure to ask.
"On-field as well I try to be a bit of a leader out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.