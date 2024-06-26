$1 million raised for state-of-the-art facility at Warrnambool school

More than $1 million has been raised for Emmanuel College's new Edmund Rice Centre, thanks to the generous support of the community.
The state-of-the-art year nine learning facility is set to be completed in November this year.
Principal Peter Morgan said he was excited about the progress of the project and the opportunity it created for Emmanuel College to consolidate staff and students onto one site.
The school will no longer utilise the Canterbury Road site after 2024.
"The sense of community the college strives to create will extend to year nine from the start of 2025 and there will no longer be a need to travel between campuses to teach and learn," Mr Morgan said.
He said he was extremely grateful to the community for the support.
The school is hoping to raise $1.5 million and to date has raised $1.09 million.
The new centre will be ready for occupancy at the start of the 2025 academic year, consolidating the college onto one campus and representing the largest investment in the college's history at $16 million.
The Edmund Rice Centre will accommodate up to 260 year nine students and is designed to cater to the unique requirements of the 9@RICE program.
Baldasso Cortese architects and Nicholson Construction are working on the centre, which will feature state-of the-art facilities including science labs, art, media, materials technology and food tech classrooms, a basketball court, and outdoor learning spaces creating significant opportunities for staff and student collaboration and break out spaces for learning.
To make a donation or learn more about the Edmund Rice Centre Capital Appeal, you can go to the Emmanuel College website at: www.emmanuel.vic.edu.au/edmund-rice-centre-appeal
